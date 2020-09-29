Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abdul Samad has become the third cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abdul Samad has become the third cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The young cricketer has made his debut against Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of 13the edition of tournament being played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The Rajouri youngster has joined the elusive list of cricketers which earlier had only two names-Parvez Rasool and Rasikh Salam-from the region. Parvez Rasool featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors, and SunRisers Hyderabad while Rasikh Salam for Mumbai Indians.

Special moment for Abdul Samad __pic.twitter.com/5wbrp6S9Zd — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 29, 2020

Samad made his first-class, List A and T20 debut for J&K in 2019. In 11 T20 matches he has played so far, Samad scored 240 runs at a staggering strike rate of 136.36. . He had an incredible outing in the domestic tournament last season. He scored three centuries amassing 592 runs. He hit 36 maximums- the most by anyone in the season – which eventually helped Jammu and Kashmir to storm into the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy.

Smad has been trained and mentored by none other than the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan himself.

Another feather added to Jammu & Kashmir’s cricketing fraternity as Abdul Samad is all set to make his ipl debut.I wish him the luck for his long career ahead! I am certain,this will create positive waves in J&K’s younger generations; who will look upto this upcoming Hero! #ipl pic.twitter.com/Abd4wykRFO — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 29, 2020

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also congratulated Abdul Samad for his IPL debut. "Cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, who is playing for @SunRisers Hyderabad on his IPL debut today. He wished him success in the tournament and his career ahead," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted.

