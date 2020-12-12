The workers destroyed furniture, assembly units, and even attempted to set fire to vehicle parked at the premises of the iPhone manufacturing plant located in the Narsapura industrial area, about 60 kilometres from capital Bengaluru.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hundreds of disgruntled workers employed at an iPhone manufacturing plant run by Taiwanese tech giant Wistron Corporation at Karnataka's Narsapura, went on rampage on Saturday over the non-payment of salary dues, police said. The workers destroyed furniture, assembly units, and even attempted to set fire to vehicle parked at the premises of the manufacturing plant located in the Narsapura industrial area, about 60 kilometres from capital Bengaluru.

Spread across 43 acres, the plant manufactures iPhone SE, Internet of Things (IOT) products, and biotech devices. The incident took place after workers completed their night shift late Friday night, according to a report by news agency IANS. In the videos shot by fellow employees, the workers can be seen breaking glass panes and doors, turning cars upside down and attacking the offices of senior executives.

Wistron Corporation is yet to comment on the incident, though the police said the unrest was triggered by salary remittances promised to the workers. Kolar district Deputy Commissioner C Satyabhama told the agency the company "is all likely" to file formal complaints with the district police soon and police action will follow thereafter.

"While an engineering graduate was promised Rs 21,000 per month, his/her salary had reduced to Rs 16,000 after the prolonged lockdown and subsequently citing the pandemic as reason ti was slashed to Rs 12,000 further in the recent months. While non-engineering graduates' monthly salary was reduced to around Rs 8,000 from around Rs 15,000. The salary amount being credited to their accounts had been reducing and this seem to have triggered the unrest at least our prima facie investigation suggest that," the police said.

Karnataka government had allotted Wistron 43 acres at the Narasapura industrial area from the state government after it proposed to invest around Rs 2,900 crore and assurance to give employment to over 10,000 people.

