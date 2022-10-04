Investigations Ordered By Delhi LG 'Unconstitutional, Politically Motivated': Manish Sisodia

DELHI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday termed the investigations ordered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena as "illegal and unconstitutional". In issuing such orders, Sisodia alleged the Lt Governor was bypassing Delhi's elected government.

In a letter directly addressed to Saxena, the Delhi Deputy CM said, "Everyday I notice in the newspapers that bypassing the Delhi's elected government, you order a probe on our working and govt affairs. All these investigations ordered by you are illegal and unconstitutional."

Sisodia's letter came hours after Lt Governor Saxena on Thursday ordered a probe into the alleged 'irregularities and discrepancies' in the power subsidy given by Delhi government to consumers.

Sisodia pointed out in the letter that the LG does not have right to give orders in any matter other than land, police, public order and services. "I would like to again underline your rights given in the Constitution to your notice. The elected government of Delhi has been given the right to decide in all matters except Land, Police, Public order and Services. Delhi govt has all the rights whether to act, not to act, stop or investigate in all subjects except these four matters," Sisodia said.

Reminding the Lt Governor of his powers, Sisodia said Saxena cannot give orders directly to any officer on the subject except these four matters. "It has been observed that the Chief Secretary is being ordered about the decisions of the elected government every day. These orders of yours are politically motivated, illegal, unconstitutional and beyond the purview of the Constitution Bench of the Court laid down for you," Sisodia alleged.

The Delhi minister called for withdrawing the orders given to the Chief Secretary. "I request that in future you kindly work according to the Constitution, he said further. It is enough to prove that these all investigations are politically motivated as nothing has come out in all those investigation which you ordered till time," the deputy CM said.