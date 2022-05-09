New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday issued a stern warning to IndiGo after the airlines allegedly refused an adolescent boy with special needs from boarding the plane along with his parents at Ranchi airport.

The claim was made via a social media post on Sunday. "The Indigo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight. That he was a risk to other passengers. That he would have to become 'normal' before he could be travel-worthy,' read the post.

"And the staff then went on to state something on the lines of 'behaviours such as this, and that of drunk passengers unfit to travel," added the post.

Reacting to the social media post, Jyotiraditya Scindia, tweeted that there is zero tolerance towards such behaviour and that he was personally investigating the matter.

"There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the airline issued a statement saying, "In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 07 as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail."

"The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay, the family flew this morning to their destination. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or customers; and over 75k specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," added the statement.

Aviation regulator DGCA has also started a probe and asked the airline to submit a report.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI that the regulator has sought a report from IndiGo on this matter.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing this incident and it will take appropriate action," he said.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta