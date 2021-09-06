The Haryana Government has given instructions to suspend internet services from 12.30 pm on September 6 till September 7 ahead of the Kisan Mahapanchayat in the Karnal district.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana Government on Monday gave instructions to suspend internet services from 12.30 pm on September 6 to 2359 hours on September 7. The decision has been taken to maintain law and order in view of the call of Kisan Mahapanchayat in the Karnal district.

The district administration has also issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people, and a traffic advisory with planned route diversions.

Earlier on Monday, Nishant Kumar Yadav, district magistrate, Karnal said "We held talks with farmers. Their demand was not justified. No compensation will be given to law violators & no action will be taken against our officials. We'll not let them block the highway & gherao mini secretariat (September 7)."

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Gurnam Singh Charuni stated that no outcome was found from the meeting with the Karnal administration. He said that farmers will go ahead with the declared Karnal Mahapanchayat on September 7 and gherao the mini secretariat.

The Karnal Mahapanchayat is being held against police lathi charge on farmers on August 28. Farmers will be gathering in Karnal’s New Anaj Mandi on Tuesday morning. The Mahapanchayat has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmer outfits protesting against the farm laws. The farmers' body has threatened to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat on September 7 if its demands are not met.

The farmers are demanding the registration of a case against those involved in the lathi charge. A compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family of the farmer who died after allegedly sustaining injuries in the lathi charge on Saturday is also demanded. Further, compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the injured farmers has also been demanded.

On August 28, the Haryana Police had lathi-charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. Over 10 protesters were injured in the incident. A video of an IAS officer, Ayush Sinha also surfaced on the internet in which he was allegedly caught telling policemen to “break heads" of protesting farmers. The farmers are demanding that the IAS officer should be dismissed from service.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress MLAs had met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, seeking a judicial probe into the lathi charge on the farmers.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha