Jodhpur | Jagran News Desk: Internet services were suspended in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Tuesday, a day after communal clashes broke out at the district ahead of Eid al-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya, and Parshuram Jayanti.

"All 2G/3G/4G/ Data (Mobile Internet), bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services through Internet service providers (except voice calls, broadband Internet, leased lines have been temporarily suspended till further orders in the entire Jodhpur district," read an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta.

The incident took place after two groups from different communities clashed with each other on Monday night after some miscreants allegedly replaced one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another.

This resulted in stone pelting between after which the mob uprooted loudspeakers installed in the area for the Eid prayers. Later, the police arrived at the scene, but the mob also attacked them, leading to injury of four officials.

"Four policemen were injured in the stone pelting. Heavy police force was deployed in the area to control the situation," news agency PTI quoted a source in the police control room as saying.

The situation continues to remain tense, but the officials have assured that the situation is under control and appropriate actions will be taken against miscreants.

"The situation is under control, flag march will be held. Action will be taken according to the law. Police personnel received minor injuries. We're looking into it (on flag hosting incident)," news agency ANI quoted Jodhpur Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi as saying.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked the people to uphold brotherhood and called the incident unfortunate.

"While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," he said in a tweet in Hindi, adding that he has asked officials to maintain peace and order.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma