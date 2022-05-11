Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: The Bhilwara administration on Wednesday suspended the internet services across the district to stop the spread of any misinformation in the area. The decision to snap the internet services was taken after the murder of a 22-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed to death in the Kotwali Police Station Area in Bhilwara.

Heavy security has also been deployed in the area to stop the gathering of people. The police have also registered an FIR in the matter and have started the investigation to arrest the killer. "Internet services in Bhilwara to remain suspended till 6 am on Thursday, 12th May," said Ashish Modi, Bhilwara District Collector

Rajasthan | A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Kotwali Police Station area of Bhilwara last night. Police forces deployed in the area.



Internet services in Bhilwara to remain suspended till 6 am on Thursday, 12th May in wake of the incident. pic.twitter.com/lStcjtqiNP — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 11, 2022

Last week, two persons were attacked by unidentified people and their bike was set on fire. The incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last week. Rajasthan has been witnessing various incidents of violence over the past two months.

Tension gripped Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

Earlier in Karauli, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident at a religious procession in April this year, while a 300-year-old temple was allegedly demolished using a bulldozer in Alwar's Rajgarh creating a ruckus in the area. The BJP accused the Congress-led government in the state of appeasement and demolishing temples.

Meanwhile, attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP National President JP Nadda, who was in Suratgarh yesterday, compared Gehlot with Nero, known as one of most infamous rulers of Roman Empire.

#WATCH Rajasthan | When we open newspapers, we see incidents of Karauli, Jodhpur...the day when people in Jodhpur were on roads, Gehlot Sahab (CM Ashok Gehlot) was celebrating his birthday. When Rome was burning, Nero was playing flute: BJP chief JP Nadda in Suratgarh, yesterday pic.twitter.com/BylnzpmpmX — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 11, 2022

"When we open newspapers, we see incidents of Karauli, Jodhpur. The day when people in Jodhpur were on roads, Gehlot Sahab was celebrating his birthday. When Rome was burning, Nero was playing flute", JP Nadda said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan