New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Internet services were suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday by the Union Home Ministry after farmers' tractor rally turned violent in the region, leading to the death of one person.

In its order, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that internet services were suspended in Noida Sector 34, Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur borders, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas till 23:59 hours (11:59 pm) as a precautionary measure in wake of the farmers' protest.

"In the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12:00 hrs to 23:59 hrs on January 26," the Home Ministry order read.

The farmers, who want the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws, were given permission by the Delhi Police to hold their tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday after the Republic Day parade.

The farmers' rally, however, turned violent and several police officials were injured while one protester was killed. Later the police appealed the farmers to maintain peace, asking them to return to their pre-decided route.

"We request to the protesting farmers to not take law in their hands and maintain peace," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has condemned and regretted the "undesirable and unacceptable events" that took place on Tuesday and thanked farmers for the unprecedented participation in their tractor march.

"Despite all our efforts, some organisation and individuals violated route and indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We've always held that peace is our biggest strength and any violation would hurt the movement," it said in a statement, as reported by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma