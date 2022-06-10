A view of closed shops in Jammu and Kashmir/ ANI image used for representation

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: Internet services were suspended while a curfew was imposed at Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning following tensions due to communal tensions over a social media post.

Tensions flared up in the two districts on Thursday evening after a local Muslim cleric allegedly made inflammatory speeches, calling for the "beheading" of now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Sharma has been in the news for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. She is facing multiple first information reports (FIRs) in the case.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered an FIR in connection with the hate speeches in Doda and Kishtwar. The Army was called in and a flag march was conducted to defuse tensions.

"Action has been taken (over inflammatory speeches). A case has been registered under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Police Station Bhaderwah," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

"Anyone who takes the law into his own hands will not be spared," the official added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh - who represents the Udhampur constituency in Lok Sabha - has appealed to people to maintain peace and said that he is in regular touch with the officials to monitor the situation.

"I am deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation that developed in Bhaderwah yesterday. I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for," he tweeted.

"Meanwhile, I am in constant touch with DC Doda Sh Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation," he added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) chief Omar Abdullah has also made a similar appeal, asking people to maintain calm.

"I hope cooler heads prevail. J&K has enough problems without adding to them with communal tension spreading in and around Bhadarwah. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and ask my party colleagues to help normalise the situation at the earliest," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma