International Yoga Day 2022: Top Ministers, Oppn Leaders Perform Yoga Across India | Highlights

01:39 PMYoga Day 2022: Nikhat Zareen Shares Greatest Benefit Of Yoga
Indian Boxer Nikhat Zareen talked about the greatest benefit of yoga. She said, 'Yoga will never dim, once lit, the brighter the flame will always remain', and asked everyone to practice it.
01:24 PMYoga Day 2022: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel At Sabarmati Riverfront
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed Yoga at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed Yoga at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on #InternationalDayofYoga, earlier today pic.twitter.com/GRYXa7T5hl— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
12:45 PMMeenakashi Lekhi Performs Yoga
Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi performed yoga at the Vivekananda Beach in Kanniyakumari earlier today on International Yoga Day 2022.
Tamil Nadu | Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi performed yoga at the Vivekananda Beach in Kanniyakumari earlier today, on #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/CzY3Ye57Sa— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
12:26 PMInternational Yoga Day 2022: Mithali Raj Performs Yoga, Shares Picture On Twitter
Indian Cricketer, Mithali Raj posted a picture while performing Yoga from her Twitter handle. "A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you", she wrote.
12:14 PMInternational Yoga Day 2022: Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Himachal
Union Minister Anurag Thakur performs Yoga at Sujanpur Tihra fort in Hamirpur dist on International Yoga Day. "PM Modi took message of Yoga to every corner of world. People must do Yoga for healthy well-being, healthy society & for stronger India", Anurag Thakur said.
Himachal Pradesh | Union Minister Anurag Thakur performs Yoga at Sujanpur Tihra fort in Hamirpur dist on #InternationalDayofYoga— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
PM Modi took message of Yoga to every corner of world. People must do Yoga for healthy well-being, healthy society & for stronger India:Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/j9QFt1An8B
11:42 AMYoga Day 2022: Delhi Govt to teach Yoga in school, said CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi government aims to teach yoga to the school children.
11:12 AMYoga Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi At Digital exhibition Based On Yoga
Prime Minister Narendra inspects a digital exhibition based on Yoga in Mysuru, Karnataka.
Mysuru, Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra inspects a digital exhibition based on Yoga, on #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/OyeJexFfEE— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
11:03 AMYoga Day 2022: Sadhguru Wishes On International Yoga Day
"This is the most important aspect of Yoga: an absolute experience of the inclusiveness and immensity of all life. Save Soil."
This is the most important aspect of Yoga: an absolute experience of the inclusiveness and immensity of all life. Save Soil. #SadhguruQuotes #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/UwFaWCPRnr— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 21, 2022
10:47 AMYoga Day 2022: International Yoga Day Celebration At Raj Bhavan In Chennai
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi performs Yoga at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, along with others, to mark the 8th International Yoga Day. Around 1000 people participated in the programme, reports ANI.
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi performs Yoga at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, along with others, to mark the 8th #InternationalDayofYoga. Around 1000 people participated in the programme. pic.twitter.com/6I8wH5RM2o— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
10:27 AMInternational Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Day Celebration at Raj Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan participates in International Yoga Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, reports ANI.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan participates in #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/zUDX6DkxZ5— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
10:13 AMYoga Day 2022: Troops Celebrate Yoga Day In Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir troops deployed at an altitude of 13000 ft, including at Amarnath holy cave, Brarimarg, Sangam, Baltal and Domel performed Yoga on International Day of Yoga. It was attended by around 450 soldiers at these locations as reported by ANI.
J&K | Troops deployed at an altitude of 13000 ft, including at Amarnath holy cave, Brarimarg, Sangam, Baltal and Domel performed Yoga on #InternationalDayofYoga. It was attended by around 450 soldiers at these locations. pic.twitter.com/dPs6NinaiV— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
09:58 AMInternational Yoga Day 2022: Assam CM Biswa Sarma Participate In Yoga Session
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma participates in a Yoga session in Dibrugarh, on International Day of Yoga, reports ANI
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma participates in a Yoga session in Dibrugarh, on #InternationalDayofYoga— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
(Source: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/wFfWmt2cm0
09:45 AMIndian Navy's International Yoga Day Celebrations
The easternmost deployed Indian Naval Warship, INS Satpura, operating near the International Dateline in the middle of the Pacific Ocean kick-started the Indian Navy’s International Day of Yoga activities by conducting the Common Yoga Protocol at sea, reports ANI.
The easternmost deployed Indian Naval Warship, INS Satpura, operating near the International Dateline in the middle of the Pacific Ocean kick-started the Indian Navy’s International Day of Yoga activities by conducting the Common Yoga Protocol at sea.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
(Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/meycZ4tvTd
09:42 AMYoga a part of India's heritage: President Kovind
Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul, says President Ram Nath Kovind.
09:22 AMShuttler PV Sindhu participates in a Yoga event
Shuttler PV Sindhu participates in a Yoga event in Hyderabad.
08:55 AMPeople perform Yoga at India Gate
People perform Yoga at India Gate
08:37 AMYoga brings peace: PM Modi
PM Modi on Tuesday said that the age-old practice "brings peace" to the universe as he led the International Yoga Day celebrations from the iconic Mysuru Palace. Click here to read the complete story.
08:32 AMUnion Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya performs Yoga
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya performs Yoga at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya.
08:02 AMPM Modi greets people at Mysuru Palace Ground
PM Modi greets the gathering at Mysuru Palace Ground as the Yoga session here concludes.
07:49 AMPM Modi performs Yoga at Mysuru Palace Ground
In Pics: PM Modi performs Yoga at Mysuru Palace Ground
Prime Minister @narendramodi performs Yoga at Mysuru Palace Ground in Karnataka #YogaDay #IYD2022 #YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/pwMVEBjabG— Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) June 21, 2022
07:24 AMPM Modi performs Yoga at Mysuru Palace ground
PM Modi performs Yoga at Mysuru Palace ground.
07:07 AMYoga can connect people and countries: PM Modi
Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how Yoga can connect the people and countries, and how Yoga can become a problem solver for all of us, PM Modi says.
07:06 AMYoga makes us conscious of everything: PM Modi
This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness, says PM Modi.
06:59 AMYoga brings peace: PM Modi
I extend my greetings to all on this 8th International Yoga Day. Today, Yoga is being practiced in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world, says PM Modi
06:55 AMPM Modi addresses event
PM Modi's address on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022 has begun.
06:45 AMPM Modi arrives at Mysuru Palace Ground
PM Modi has arrived at the Mysuru Palace Ground. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are also present with him.
06:26 AMPeople perform yoga in Amritsar
People perform yoga at Goal Bagh ground at Durgiana Tirath in Amritsar.
06:19 AMITBP jawans practice Yoga in Himachal
Himveers of ITBP practice Yoga at 16,500 feet in Himachal Pradesh.
06:17 AMPM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations today
PM Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations today from Mysuru's Palace grounds today. More than 15,000 people are expected to participate in the event.
"Tomorrow, June 21 will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of 'Yoga For Humanity', let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga," he tweeted yesterday.
International Yoga Day 2022: Top Ministers, Oppn Leaders Perform Yoga Across India | Highlights
Aalok Sensharma
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 01:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the International Yoga Day celebrations from the iconic Palace grounds in Karnataka. He also addressed the gathering on the occasion and highlighted the importance of Yoga, saying it is now forming the basis of international cooperation.
21 June 2022