International Yoga Day 2022: Top Ministers, Oppn Leaders Perform Yoga Across India | Highlights

06:17 AM

PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations today

PM Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations today from Mysuru's Palace grounds today. More than 15,000 people are expected to participate in the event.

"Tomorrow, June 21 will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of 'Yoga For Humanity', let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga," he tweeted yesterday.