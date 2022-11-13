International Trade Fair 2022 To Begin From Nov 14; Check Ticket Price, Timings And Other Details Here

The International Trade Fair will begin on November 14, 2022, and will be continued till November 27, 2022. Meanwhile, those who want to book a ticket can visit the official website of the International Trade fair or can also book it at domesticbooking.indiatradefair.com.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Sun, 13 Nov 2022 10:17 PM IST
THE national capital is all set to witness the International Trade Fair that will begin on November 14, 2022, and will end on November 27. It will take place in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan and more than 2,000 exhibitors from across the country will be a part of this.

Several Ayush Institutes and research bodies of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homeopathy streams will set up their stalls to make people aware of how they can maintain good health by including Ayush in their lifestyle through the daily routine, good dietary habits available under the Ayush system.

India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2022: Important Dates

November 14 - The inaugural session will take place on November 14 at Pragati Maidan.

November 14 to November 18 - IITF 2022 Business Days

November 18 to November 27- General Days (for the general public)

IITF 2022: Timings

The fair will begin at 10 AM and will be continued till 07:30 PM.

IITF 2022: Ticket Prices

Rs 500 (for adults) and Rs 200 (for children) - For weekends and gazetted holidays (on business days).

Rs 150 (for adult) and Rs 60 (for children)- For weekends and gazetted holidays (on general days).

Rs 500 (for adult) and Rs 150 (for children)- Weekdays (on business days).

Rs 150 (for adult) and Rs 40 (for children)- Weekdays (general days)

For senior citizens and specially-abled individuals, entry will be free every day.

India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2022: Tickets

Reportedly visitors can buy the tickets from the Customer Care Centres of 67 Metro stations in between 9 AM to 4 PM.

IITF 2022: How To Book Ticket?

For those who want to attend the India International Trade Fair 2022 can book their tickets online by visiting domesticbooking.indiatradefair.com. More details are available on the official website of the IITF 2022.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi police made special traffic arrangements in view of the India International Trade Fair.

As per the guidelines, the Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to the general public to avoid the Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, along with the Shershah Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing.

(With inputs from ANI)

