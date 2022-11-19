International Trade Fair 2022: Check Ticket Prices, Entry Timings, Traffic Advisory, Other Details Here

The India International Trade Fest is one of the biggest trade events in the world. The fair is being organised at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The fair is opened to public from Saturday. The entry to the event which started from November 14 was exclusively opened for business visitors until November 18.

This year’s trade fest is organized with partnership of Indian states namely Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Kerala and Uttar Pardesh are among the focus states. More than 2500 international and domestic exhibitors showcase their products in the much-hyped trade fair.

Foreign countries are also participating in the trade fair. Countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Nepal, Thailand, Iran, Turkey, UAE and UK are actively participating in the event.

According to the organisers, it is expected that over 10 lakh visitors will enjoy the trade fair.

How to buy tickets for the fair?

Anyone can purchase tickets for the fair from 67 designated metro stations as well as digitally through the official website of ITPO to avaoid any inconvenience and some portals like Insider and Book My Show. There is no sale of tickets at Pragati Maidan gates.

Entry Timings Of IITF 2022:

The Indian International Trade Fair will be open from 10 am to 7:30 pm till November 26. However, on the finishing day of the fair the trade fair will be open for all from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

Know About Ticket Rates:

The prices of tickets for IITF will be Rs 150 for adults and Rs 60 for children on weekends and holidays. But on week days, prices will be Rs 80 for adults and Rs 40 for children.

Entry for senior citizens and specially-abled persons is completely free.

Traffic Advisory:

The Delhi Police have announced proper traffic arrangements and appealed the visitors to follow the guidelines properly.

The police requested to the general public to avoid the Bhairon Marg, Shershah Road, Mathura Road, Purana Quila Road, and Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing. Parking facilitis will not be available on Mathura Road.

Also, right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg will not be allowed. The general public is also requested to use foot-over bridge on Mathura Road.