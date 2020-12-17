New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The International Migrants Day is observed on December 18 every year since the UN General Assembly (UNGA), on December 4, 2000, proclaimed this day as it marks the large and increasing number of migrants in the world. This day is observed to mark the anniversary of the 1990 adoption by UNGA of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families.

As we celebrate International Migrants Day 2020, the world is still struggling with the uncalled for times that occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, Indian migrants faced a major plight due to the sudden announcement of the coronavirus-mandated lockdown, as they were left stranded away from their homes with meager savings in their pockets and nothing to earn.

Following the lockdown, thousands of the migrants workers went completely broke and many of them started walking back home with no means of transport. Amidst this, many pictures of migrants walking back to their home states started catching the eyeballs on the internet. From a migrant worker sitting on the roadside and crying on his phone to the girl who decided to peddle 1,200 km across eight days with her father sitting behind, here's all you need to know about them on International Migrants Day:

The image of the weeping migrant sitting by the roadside became the face of Delhi's migrant crisis. The image went viral on social media and left everyone in utter shock as the story behind the photo came to light. It was the day when Rampukar Pandit in May decided to walk back home to Begusurai to his son but on the same day, his wife called and told about the situation of her son that even if he comes back, their son won't be able to survive. The photo was clicked by Atul Yadav, a photojournalist associated with Press Trust of India (PTI).

In the photo, Rampukar was seen holding a phone talking over a call and sobbing as he was unable to get his son the proper treatment. By the time, Rampukar reached his home, his son died. Now, even after six months, Rampukar is struggling to find a job. However, many politicians including Tejashwi Yadav assured him of money and a job to support his family.

There was another story of a 15-year-old girl Jyoti Kumari who cycled 1200 km from Gurugram to Bihar with her injured father riding pillion with her as she headed to her village in Darbhanga.

As she reached back home, many people came in support of her, and now it is reportedly said that a film is going to be made on Jyoti's story and will be titled Atmanirbhar. The daily also quoted Jyoti as saying, “It feels very good,” when asked about the film titled Atmanirbhar.

