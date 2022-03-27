New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a gap of two years, regular international flights are set to resume their services in India from Sunday amid widening global vaccine coverage and declining COVID-19 cases. In accordance with the same, the central government has also revised the coronavirus-induced guidelines.

According to the revised guidelines, the restriction of keeping three seats vacant has been removed, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in a tweet on Saturday, adding that crew members will no longer be needed to wear a complete personal protective equipment (PPE) kit.

"The pat-down search conducted by the security personnel at the airport is re-introduced. Though wearing masks at the airport or aircraft should still be continued," the AAI tweeted.

The civil aviation industry has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but is slowly coming back to normalcy and the resumption of normal overseas flights is expected to provide a fillip to the sector.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 60 airlines from 40 countries will operate 1,783 frequencies to and from India during the summer schedule, which will be in effect from March 27 till October 29.

The DGCA also said that 1,466 international departures per week have been approved for six Indian carriers for the summer schedule. It said the Indian carriers will operate flights to 43 destinations across 27 countries.

IndiGo will operate 505 departures per week, followed by Air India at 361, Air India Express 340, SpiceJet at 130, GoAir (GoFirst now) at 74 and Vistara at 56, as per the approved schedule by the DGCI.

Meanwhile, Gulf-based carriers like Emirates will operate 170 departures per week, followed by Oman Air at 115, Air Arabia at 110, Qatar Airways at 99, Gulf Air at 82, Etihad Airways at 80, Saudi Arabian Airlines at 63 and Kuwait Airways at 56.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka Airlines will operate 128 departures per week, Singapore Airlines at 65, British Airways at 49, Thai Airways at 36, Lufthansa German at 32, Malaysia Airlines at 30, Japan Air Lines at 22, Air France at 20, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines at 18 and Aeroflot Russian Airlines at 6.

With inputs from IANS

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma