New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: International Daughter's Day 2021 is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of September. It is a day to thank and show love to your daughters by making them feel special. This day was established to shun the age-old practice of viewing the female child as inferior to a male child and telling the world that they are not inferior rather superior to males in all the spheres.

Even today, daughters are not treated well by their parents and are married off at a young age thinking of them as a burden on the family. So, to secure their future and uplift their standing in society, the Indian government has introduced a range of schemes and policies.

Here we have enlisted some of the best schemes for girls that will help you in making your daughters a strong individuals:

1. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

This scheme aims to protect girls from social problems and promote girl-child education across the globe.

– Ensuring girl child education and inclusion

– Supporting girls’ right to inherit property

- Preventing gender-biased abortion and discrimination against daughters

2. Sukanya Samridhhi Yojana

This program helps girl-child parents to set aside a certain amount of money for their daughter's education and marriage expenses. To avail of this scheme, one can open an account at any India Post Office or any branch of PSU banks.

3. CBSE Udaan Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education collaborated with the Ministry of Human Resource Development of the Government of India to provide girl-child admission in prestigious engineering and technical colleges across India.

- Free course material and online resources for girls in 11th and 12th grades.

- School fees should not exceed Rs 1500 per month

- Rs 500 per month will be transferred to the beneficiary’s account for two years, subject to their promotion to Class 12th with 50 per cent or more marks.

4. National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education

This programme aims for the upliftment of girls from SC/ST communities by providing monetary funds. A deserving girl will receive Rs 3000 as a fixed deposit on her behalf under this scheme and can withdraw with interest after she has completed her 10th and age 18.

5. Balika Samriddhi Yojana

This scheme is for girl children and their mothers living below the poverty line. This scheme aims to provide survival and educational support and targets to eradicate early marriage rituals. Under this scheme, a girl child can avail an annual scholarship ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 1000 according to the class.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv