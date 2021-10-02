New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a scathing attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently accused it of intellectual dishonesty and political deceit over its criticism of the Centre's three farm laws and said that tough and reforming decisions need to be taken to bring benefits to the citizens who should have received them decades ago.

In an interview to the Open Magazine, PM Modi defended the three farm laws enacted by his government last year and said it is one thing if a political party makes a promise and is unable to deliver on it but what is a particularly undesirable and detestable trait is some of these parties made promises on the lines of the reforms enacted by his government and have now done a U-turn and spread the most malicious kind of misinformation on the promises they themselves had made.

"The things that people of India are entitled to, those benefits that they should have received decades ago, have still not reached them. India shouldn't be put in a situation where it has to wait any longer for the things that this country and its citizens are entitled to, we should give it to them. And, for this, big decisions should be taken and if need be, tough decisions should also be taken."

"Many meetings have also been held in this regard but no one till now has come up with a specific point of disagreement that we want this to be changed," he added. PM Modi said that his government is committed to empowering the small farmers in every way.

Slamming rivals, he said, "If you look at those who are opposing the pro-farmer reforms today, you will see the real meaning of intellectual dishonesty and 'rajneetik dhokhadhadi' (political deceit). These were the same people who wrote letters to chief ministers asking them to do the exact same thing that our government has done. These were the same people who wrote in their manifesto that they would enact the same reforms that we have brought."

"Yet, just because some other political party, blessed by the will of the people, is enacting the same reforms, they have made a complete U-turn and in a brazen display of intellectual dishonesty, completely disregard what will benefit the farmers and only seek what they think will benefit them politically."

"I, with an honest mind, respect critics a lot. But, unfortunately, the number of critics is very few. Mostly, people only level allegations, the people who play games about perception are more in number. And, the reason for this is that, for criticism, one has to do a lot of hardwork, research and, in today's fast-paced world, maybe people don't have time. So sometimes, I miss critics," he said.

The ruling BJP has said that several opposition parties, including the Congress, had promised similar farm reforms that the Modi government has enacted but are now backing protests against the new laws for selfish political reasons.

A section of farmers, especially in Punjab and part of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the laws, whose implementation has been put on hold The prime minister noted that his government has been saying right from the beginning that it is ready to sit together with the protesting farm bodies and discuss on those issues on which there is a disagreement.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan