New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The intelligence agencies have reportedly declined reports that there is a link between the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the minor blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the intelligence agencies have informed that the Centre that there is "no technical link" between the two cases. Quoting officials, the report claimed that the SUV case is a "local affair" while the Israel embassy bomb blast has links in Afghanistan and Syria.

Earlier, National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, quoted by news agency IANS, said that it probing the link between the two cases. The officials believed that the Jaish-ul-Hind, which coincidently claimed responsibility for both attacks, is the new face of the Indian Mujahideen.

The officials, quoted by IANS, said they believe that Jaish-ul-Hind was created inside the Tihar Jail No 8. The officials also questioned Tehseen Akhtar, from whom the mobile phone used to create a Telegram account was recovered, last week.

Akhtar was convicted in 2016 for his alleged role in the 2013 Hyderabad twin bombings that killed at least 13 people and injured over 100 others. In March 2014, Akhtar, then 24-year-old, was arrested from Naxalbari in Darjeeling district of West Bengal by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze after 12-hour quizzing

Meanwhile, the NIA on Saturday arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze after questioning him for 12 hours over the recovery of an explosive-laden vehicle near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The NIA said Waze has been arrested allegedly "for his role and involvement in placing explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael road" on February 25.

The case was handed over to the NIA after the mysterious death of a Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen a week earlier. His body was found in a creek at Thane on March 5.

Hiran's wife had claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Waze in November, which the officer returned in the first week of February.

While recording Waze's statement on Saturday, the NIA called crime branch ACP Nitin Alaknure and ATS' ACP Shripad Kale to share information about the investigation done so far in the cases of recovery of the SUV and the alleged murder of Hiran. Both the officers left after four hours.

