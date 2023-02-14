‘Insults Army, Speaks Pak’s Language’: Shivraj Singh Slams Digvijaya Singh Over His Tweet On Pulwama Attack

MADHYA Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed senior Congress leader and former MP chief minister Digvijay Singh following his tweet blaming the BJP for the death of 40 CRPF soldiers due to blatant ‘Intelligence Failure’ in the Pulwama Attack.

Condemning Digvijaya Singh's remarks, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I think this (tweet) is a failure of the failing brain of Digvijaya Singh. He insults Army, speaks Pakistan's language & tries to demotivate the Army. It is Digvijaya Singh who should be probed. Who sows seeds to speak against nation & Army in his brain?".

Shivraj further said that the DNA of the Congress party should be investigated. "It is Congress party's DNA that should be probed. In the name of 'Bharat Jodo', it walks with those who break India. The leader of a party questions the patriotism & valour of armed forces & speaks Pakistan's language. Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi should answer this," Chouhan said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remark came after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh while paying homage to the martyred CRPF soldiers slammed the BJP for the intelligence failure in the Pulwama Attack which took place on February 14, 2019.

Taking it to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh wrote, "Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated."

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the 40 CRPF soldiers who died in a terror attack on this day in 2019. "We bow in reverence to the supreme sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs. We remember their indomitable valour and courage in the service of the nation. Lest We Forget," Kharge said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the martyred CRPF soldiers on the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack.

The Pulwama Terror Attack was carried out by the Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar and based in Bahawalpur (Pakistan). A suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, 22, who was associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), rammed his explosives-laden car into the CRPF convoy in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives.

Masood Azhar, the commander of the JeM, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar, the terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq, the suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar, and other terrorist leaders operating from Pakistan have been named as accused in the case by the National Investigation Agency which is investigating the terror case.