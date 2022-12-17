'Insulting Indian Army': Yogi Adityanath Demands Rahul Gandhi's Apology Over 'China Thrashing' Remark

Amid the ongoing backlash against Rahul Gandhi's comment on the India-China face-off in the Tawang sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday demanded an apology for questioning the incident and said that this is not the first time that he made such comments about the Indian Army.

The BJP leader noted Rahul's statement as outrageous and as an insult to the Indian Army on an international level.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement is outrageous and inspires anti-national elements. It is going to insult India & Indian Army at international level. We condemn this. During the Doklam incident, instead of respecting our soldiers, his character was evident," Yogi said as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also demanded an apology from the Grand Old Party and from the former president of the party, Rahul Gandhi.

"We want Congress and Rahul Gandhi to apologize to the soldiers of the country & people and he should refrain from his actions of putting the country in trouble again and again."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, JP Nadda, stated that Rahul Gandhi doesn't speak the language of India but that of Pakistan.

"We also know that he raised questions on surgical strike and Pulwama, this tells that he doesn't speak the language of India. He speaks the same language that Pakistan speaks. I condemn such statements, this shows the mentality of Rahul Gandhi towards the country," Nadda said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also stated that Rahul is always working to demoralise our Amry, and it is less the more it is condemned.