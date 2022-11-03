Institutions Acting Against Corrupt And Corruption Need Not Be Defensive: PM Modi

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a free hand to departments which act against corruption, saying "institutions acting against the corrupt and corruption need not be defensive".

The Prime Minister's statement came while addressing a programme marking Vigilance Awareness Week of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The Vigilance Awareness Week is being celebrated from October 31 to November 6 with the theme of "Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation".

"Institutions like CVC acting against the corrupt and corruption need not be defensive," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also suggested that institutions like CVC should keep themselves strict as well as inculcate awareness among other institutions like it to take action against corruption and those involved in such practices.

He said that the CVC needed to keep a continued focus on the issues of corruption and reiterated that "you don't need to be defensive when you are working with honesty". The Prime Minister also stressed the need "to develop such an ecosystem which has zero tolerance for corruption", and that the people, as well as the society, should be aware of making a corruption-free country.

PM Modi said that "corruption is an evil we must stay away from". He further noted that "the legacy of corruption, exploitation, control over resources that we got from the long period of slavery, unfortunately, got further expansion after independence". But, Modi also clarified, in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal', this tradition which has been going on has to be changed.

"For eight years, we are trying to change the system made by scarcity and pressure and the principle of saturation has been adopted by our government in every scheme," said the Prime Minister. He said the scope of scams has also ended with the emphasis we are putting on self-reliance in the defence sector today.

The Prime Minister, however, emphasised on a ranking system in administrative departments to curb corruption. He criticised people who support corrupt people, saying such people should be stopped by society.

Noting that vigilance awareness week started on October 31, the Prime Minister also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, saying "Sardar Saheb's entire life has been dedicated to honesty, transparency and building public service inspired by it".

Prime Minister also launched the new Complaint Management System portal of the CVC and awarded some students selected from different schools across India for writing inspiring essays against corruption.