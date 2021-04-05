Two thieves broke the locks of the temple and were trying to steal the money from the donation box when the hand of one of them got stuck in it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: "Karma: What you send out comes back threefold." The proverb holds true in an incident of attempted theft reported from Chhattisgarh's Korba. The incident took place in the Srisiddh Vateshwar Hanuman-Shani temple located on Power House Road on Sunday night.

Two thieves broke the locks of the temple and were trying to steal the money from the donation box when the hand of one of them got stuck in it. The thief and his accomplice kept on trying to take the hand out of the iron box but failed to succeed.

The temple priest saw them struggling with the donation box the next morning and immediately informed the police. Both the thieves were arrested thereafter.

As per Jagran sources, a noticeable thing in the incident is that the thief's hand came out of the box as soon as the priest locked the door from the outside and informed the police.

According to information received from nearby people, the priest of the Srisiddh Vateshwar Hanuman-Shani temple reached the temple at 5 am on Monday, and was stunned to see the scene as two youths were standing near the temple's donation box.

One of them had his wrist stuck in the donation box while the other man stood helpless on his side. The priest locked the temple from outside and called the police. The youths said that they were trying to take the money out of the box when the wrist of one of them got stuck in it. The fellow thief tried to get his hand out by sticking wood in the box but could not succeed.

Kotwali TI Durgesh Sharma said that both the accused are repeat offenders and many cases are registered against them.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor few days back. A first-timer thief who went to try a robbery saw more money than expected, after which he suffered a heart attack.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta