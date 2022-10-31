Instagram Says 'Looking Into Issues' After Meta-Owned App Suffers Glitch

A FEW days after the meta-owned application WhatsApp experienced a technical glitch, Instagram on Monday said that it was looking into an issue preventing thousands of its users from accessing the photo-sharing application.

It comes after several users across the world received a message saying ‘We suspended your account.

Moments later, Instagram's Communication Team from its Twitter handle wrote, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.

Nearly 7,000 users of Instagram were impacted, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a much larger number of users.

Taking to Twitter a user posted a screenshot of Instagram that reads, 'We suspended your account on October 31, 2022. there are 30 days remaining to disagree with this decision.' "Anyone else facing this issue on Instagram? or is my account really suspended?" asked a user.

anyone else facing this issue on Instagram? or is my account really suspended? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FI33sM2MOD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 31, 2022

"@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it's just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem?" wrote a second user.

@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it's just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem? #instagramdown #Instagram pic.twitter.com/ZSRjIaHNwH — Pradeep Chaudhary (@impradeep90) October 31, 2022

Earlier on Friday, the most used messaging platform WhatsApp also experienced a technical glitch with users not being able to send, or receive messages or make calls on the platform for nearly one and a half hours.

While speaking about the app crash, a representative for the meta-organization told the British news outlet Express.co.uk, “Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble accessing our products. We fixed the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience."