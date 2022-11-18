Inspired By Bollywood Film 'Special 26', Delhi Gang Rob 20 Cr From Mumbai-Based Businessman; 9 Held

A GANG of nine people including its leader have been arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly extorting around Rs 20 crore from a Mumbai-based businessman after sending him forged Enforcement Directorate summons, officials, as per news agency PTI said on Thursday.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), the gang was inspired by the famous Bollywood movie 'Special 26' and sent two such counterfeit notices to Hardev Singh, president of Nippon India Paints Ltd, convincing him that the federal agency had registered a case against him.

The accused also warned Singh that he would be in serious danger and asserted that they could resolve the situation out through a liaison in the ED's Delhi office, the Special Commissioner of Police said.

Yadav further added that the victim then received more such fake notices by speed post and grew apprehensive. He sought the accused for assistance, who initially requested 2-3 crore and also requested a meeting in Delhi, according to a Crime Branch official.

On November 11, the victim attempted to negotiate with the accused to reduce the amount but he was told to meet in person to resolve the matter, the official added.

Victim (Singh) visited two of the accused the following day at the Mumbai airport and was told that ED had detected alleged illegal properties worth thousands of crores but the issue could be settled for just a few crores. The officer stated that the accused asked the victim to pay for their flights to Delhi and stay so they could sort everything out.

After the incident, the victim approached the police and a case was registered, the officer said.

The police said two of the accused were arrested from the hotel itself.

"During interrogation, they disclosed that three of their associates were in a room at the same hotel," the official said. The police arrested them and then subsequent arrests were made, he, as quoted by PTI added.