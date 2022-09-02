INS Vikrant's Induction Triggers Credit War As Congress' Jairam Ramesh Takes A Dig At PM Modi

The General Secretary and Senior Congress leader on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring the work done by the previous government. He was speaking at the commissioning of INS Vikrant at Kochi. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, putting the country in a select group of countries with the domestic capability to develop such large vessels.

India’s 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned today is a collective effort of all govts since 1999. Will PM acknowledge?



Let’s also recall original INS Vikrant that served us well in 1971 war. Much reviled Krishna Menon played a key role in getting it from UK. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 2, 2022



The veteran Congress leader took to Twitter to say it's a proud moment for the entire country, but claiming it's entirely a post-2014 achievement is incorrect. Since 1999, all governments have worked together to build India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, which was commissioned today. "Will the Prime Minister acknowledge it?" He inquired. The Congressman added, "Let us also remember the original INS Vikrant, which served us well during the 1971 war." "Krishna Menon, who is widely despised, was instrumental in obtaining it from the United Kingdom."



On Twitter, Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary, added: "Our Prime Minister never acknowledges continuity in governance. The commissioning of #INSVikrant today is a huge achievement, but it began 22 years ago-first under Vajpayee, then Manmohan Singh, and now under Modi. " "It took 22 years, and all governments deserve credit," he added.



The new Naval Ensign was unveiled at a ceremony attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, among others, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) here. PM Modi, who also unveiled a new Naval Ensign inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stated that the country has freed itself from the "burden of slavery."



When fully loaded, the 262 m long and 62 m wide carrier displaces approximately 43000 T and has a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with a range of 7500 NM. It has state-of-the-art features and can operate an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, in addition to the domestically manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH). Earlier in his speech, Modi stated that Vikrant is an example of the Centre's push to make its defence sector self-sufficient.



The commissioning ceremony was attended by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Ajay Bhat, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.