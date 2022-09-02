INS Vikrant Is Now India's Biggest Aircraft Carrier; Check Top 10 Largest Warships In The World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned the INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited. With this, India has now joined the select club of nations that have developed indigenous aircraft carriers.

The indigenous aircraft carrier is named after her illustrious predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier which had played a vital role in the 1971 war. With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India now has two operational aircraft carriers bolstering the maritime security of the nation.

Aircraft carriers are considered the "most valuable" naval asset, tasked with not just war operations but guarding territorial waters. As per reports, there are 47 aircraft carriers operating globally and all of them are operated by 14 countries including the UK, US, India, China, Russia, and France among others.

List of top 10 Aircraft Carriers in the world:

1 - USS Gerald R Ford Class (CVN-78) of US Navy:

US Navy has the biggest aircraft carrier in the world. The USS Gerald R Ford Class battleship was commissioned into the US Navy in May 2017. The battleship is 337 metres long and 78 metres wide with a beam of 748 metres. The USS Gerald R Ford Class has a total displacement of 100,000 tonnes and features an electromagnetic aircraft launch system and advanced arresting gear. The battleship can carry 75 aircraft and can accommodate over 4,500 personnel.

2 - Nimitz Class of US Navy

US Navy's Nimitz Class is the second largest aircraft carrier in the world. The battleship is nuclear powered and flaunts all the features such battleships require. USS Nimitz was launched in May 1975, and the tenth and last of the course, USS George H.W. Bush, was commissioned in January 2009. The 332.8 metres long Nimitz Class can carry a total load of 97,000 tonnes. It has a 4.5-acre flight deck and can carry 60 aircraft. The carrier can accommodate over 3,000 personnel.

3 - Queen Elizabeth Class of UK Royal Navy

UK Royal Navy has the third largest aircraft carrier in the world. Known as Queen Elizabeth Class, it is also the second-biggest non-US warship ever built after Japan's Yamato-class battleships. Among the Royal Navy’s two Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth was commissioned in December 2017, while HMS Prince of Wales was commissioned in December 2019. Both the battleships have a displacement of 65,000 tonnes and measure 280 metres long. The battleships can accommodate 36 fighter jets and 4 Merlin Helicopters.

4 - Liaoning, China

China's Liaoning Type 001 is the fourth largest aircraft carrier in the world. China purchased the vessel from Russia after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and was rebuilt. It was commissioned into the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in 2012. It has an overall length of 304.5 m and an overall beam of 75 m. Displacing more than 58,000t (full load), Liaoning can carry around 50 aircraft, including fixed-wing planes and helicopters.

5 - Shandong, China

Shandong is the second aircraft carrier of China and is the fifth-largest in the world. However, unlike Liaoning, the Shandong was built by China indigenously. The battleship is equipped with advanced technologies making it the lead carrier of China. The Shandong measures 305 meters in length and has a beam of 75 meters with a total load displacement of 70,000 tons. It can carry a maximum of 44 aircraft on its deck.

6 - Admiral Kuznetsov of the Russian Navy

Considered one of the best aircraft carriers in the world, Admiral Kuznetsov is the flagship carrier of the Russian Navy. Admiral Kuznetsov is 305 metres long with a beam of 72 metres. It has a total displacement load of 58,500 tonnes and carry up to 33 aircraft and 12 helicopters. Admiral Kuznetsov can also house 1,960 ship companies, 626 air groups, and 40 flagstaffs abroad.

7 - INS Vikrant of the Indian Navy

Designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. The indigenous aircraft carrier is named after her illustrious predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier which had played a vital role in the 1971 war.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers. Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres.

8 - Charles De Gaulle, France

Charles De Gaulle is the first nuclear-powered surface ship of the French Navy. It was commissioned in 2001 and has a total displacement of 36,000 tonnes. The battleship can carry up to 40 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, including Rafale M, E-2C Hawkeye, Super Étendard, EC725 Caracal, AS532 Cougar, and SA365 Dauphin.

9 - INS Vikramaditya of the India Navy

INS Vikramaditya was the largest warship of India before INS Vikrant. The battleship is 283 metres long and has a beam of 61 metres. INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier that was entered into service in 2013. Before its purchase by India, INS Vikramaditya served the Soviet Navy and the Russian Navy under Baku and Admiral Gorshkov, respectively. It has a displacement of 45,400 tonnes and can carry a maximum of 36 aircraft.

10. Cavour of the Italian Navy

Cavour is the flagship aircraft carrier of the Italian Navy and can displace a load of 30,000 tonnes. The warship is equipped with advanced defence systems such as short-range defence systems, guns and decoy launchers. With a 232.6m x 34.5m flight deck, Cavour can accommodate up to 20 aircraft. The 244m-long aircraft carrier with a beam of 39m can also hold up to 24 main battle tanks.