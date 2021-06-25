Describing it as "India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat", Rajnath Singh said that the commissioning of INS Vikrant will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's independence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat, INS Vikrant, India's first 'made-in-India' Aircraft Carrier, will be commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command next year, announced Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

Describing it as "India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat", Singh said that the commissioning of INS Vikrant will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's independence.

"The combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities in the defence of our country and help secure India's interests in the maritime domain," Singh said, as reported by an English daily.

INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous Aircraft Carrier

INS Vikrant, which is being constructed by the Cochin Shipyard in Kochi, will be India's first 'made-in-India' Aircraft Carrier. The Rs 24,000-crore project initially started in 1999 while the carrier was launched in August 2013. In November 2020, it completed its 'basin trials' and 'sea trials' are expected to conducted later this year.

What about the design of INS Vikrant?

INS Vikrant will reportedly have a length of 262 metres and a width of 62 metres and will be powered by four General Electric LM2500+ gas turbines. Reports suggest that it would be able to carry around 24 combat aircraft, along with 10 Kamov Ka-31 helicopters.

Can it be a game changer for India?

With the Indian Navy tackling the threat of the Chinese in Indian Ocean, naval experts feel that INS Vikrant can be a "game changer" and will help New Delhi fulfil its "blue-water naval aspirations".

"Once it becomes fully operational thereafter will MiG-29Ks being flown by Indian pilots from its deck, it will be 44,570-tonnes of Indian military diplomacy patrolling the seas to guard the country's strategic interests," said a senior Naval official earlier while speaking to The Times of India.

However, naval experts feel that India currently needs at least three aircraft carrier to tackle the Chinese threats in the Indian Ocean. Experts feel that India also needs to extend its air power into Gulf of Aden and Malacca Strait to continue being the regional hegemon.

"Concentration of force is a principle of war. If you have two operationally ready carriers, you can be active in two areas. If needed, you can move it, bringing a different environment to the battle," a Naval official said, as reported by Indian Express.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma