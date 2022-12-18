INS Mormugao Commissioned Into Indian Navy: All You Need To Know About Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer

This Navy ship is equipped to fight under all three nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare conditions. (Twitter- @rajnathsingh)

RAJNATH Singh, the Defence Minister, commissioned INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, he said, "INS Mormugao is one of the most powerful warships made in India; it will make a remarkable growth in Indian maritime capabilities. INS Mormugao is one of the world's most technologically advanced missile carriers".

‘Mormugao’, a P15B stealth guided missile destroyer, is ready to be commissioned into the Indian Navy.



I shall be in Mumbai today, 18th December, to attend the Commissioning Ceremony. Looking forward to it.@indiannavy pic.twitter.com/kp6shpfrWk — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 18, 2022

INS Mormugao: Introduction

The INS Mormugao is named after the historic port city of Mormugao and is the second of the four "Visakhapatnam" class destroyers. The Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau designed it, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd built it.

According to the Indian Navy, 42 of the 44 ships and submarines are currently under construction and are being built in Indian shipyards.

Features

Mormugao is the second ship in the "Visakhapatnam" class, or P15B class, and has been commissioned a day before Goa Liberation Day. P15B ships are above their P15A peers as the indigeneous content in them is 72% as compared to the P15A class, which has 58% indigeneous content.

According to a government release, one of the INS Mormugao's distinguishing features is its high level of indigenization, with approximately 75% of its components incorporated during production. Some of the major indigenous equipment includes: Surface to Surface and Surface to Air Missiles, Torpedo Tubes and Launchers, Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers, Super Rapid Gun Mount besides, Combat Management System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing system, Close-in Weapon System and Bow mounted SONAR. The range of these missiles is between 290 km and 450 km.

This Navy ship is equipped to fight under all three nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare conditions, and it is fitted with a modern surveillance radar that provides target data to the weapon systems. It has four powerful gas turbines and is capable of achieving speeds of over 30 knots.

It is 163 metres in length and 17 metres in breadth, with a displacement of 7400 tonnes.