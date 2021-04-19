Delhi Lockdown: Soon after Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown, hundreds of people gathered outside liquor shops in Delhi, flouting all necessary COVID-19 norms.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Monday imposed a six-day complete lockdown in the national capital in wake of the massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases. During the lockdown, all non-essential stores, including liquor stores, will remain shut in Delhi, announced Kejriwal.

However, soon after Kejriwal announced his decision, hundreds of people gathered outside liquor shops in Delhi, flouting all necessary COVID-19 norms. When asked about lining-up outside shops, people said that they are collecting alcohol for the next six days.

"Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga... (An injection won't help but alcohol will. I need a peg more than medicines)," said a woman outside a liquor store in Delhi's Shivpuri Geeta Colony.

#WATCH Delhi: A woman, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, says, "...Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..." pic.twitter.com/iat5N9vdFZ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, a six-day complete lockdown was imposed in Delhi on Monday till April 26. Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference, said that the lockdown was necessary to prevent the healthcare system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients.

He, however, said that all essential and medical services will continue in Delhi but private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums, public parks, sport complexes, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons and beauty parlours will remain closed.

The Delhi Chief Minister also appealed to migrants in the city not to leave the national capital, saying the state government will fulfil all their needs.

"I appeal to people to completely follow the lockdown. We will together overcome this fourth phase of COVID19- as we did in the earlier three waves," Kejriwal said.

He also said that the AAP government never concealed facts and figures of tests, cases or deaths.

"We shared information with people whether the condition was good or bad. This is a huge responsibility and the government cannot carry it without cooperation of the people. Cooperation of the people cannot be ensured without correct information," he added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta