New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The controlled trials done by AIIMS for convalescent plasma therapy did not show clinical benefits in reducing mortality risk among Covid-19 patients.

Speaking to news agency ANI, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria informed that the trial was conducted on two groups of 15 COVID-19 patients each. One was given convalescent plasma therapy along with the standard supportive treatment while the other group only received standard treatment.

"It is also important to note that we need more evidence on it to conclude anything. Current evidence suggests that convalescent plasma is safe, does not cause any harm to a patient. But at the same time, it (plasma therapy) is not very effective and hence should be used prudently," Dr Guleria further said.

In its clinical management protocol for COVID-19 patients, the Union Health Ministry has described the use of convalescent plasma therapy as one of the investigational therapies.

"There are special prerequisites while considering convalescent plasma. It includes ABO compatibility and cross-matching of the donor plasma. Recipients should be closely monitored for several hours post-transfusion for any transfusion related adverse events. However, the use of convalescent plasma should be avoided in patients with IgA deficiency or immunoglobulin allergy," read clinical guidelines.

It may be noted that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is still conducting its own trials to evaluate the efficiency of plasma therapy.

India on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 56,282 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 19.64 lakh. During the same period 904 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported following which the death toll in India reached 40,699.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja