New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday issued an advisory to print, electronic and digital media to refrain from advertising online betting platforms. The following advisory was passed after instances of a number of advertisements of online betting websites/platforms appearing in print, electronic, social and online media came to light.

According to the advisory, "Betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, and concerns have been expressed that advertisements of online betting promote an activity which is otherwise largely prohibited and poses a significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children."

"Further, advertisements of online betting are misleading and do not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978, a reference to which has also been made in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021," the advisory added.

"In light of the above and having regard to the larger public interest involved, the print and electronic media are advised to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms. The online and social media, including the online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, are advised not to display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience, the advisory further reads.

In the year 2020, on December 24 the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to Private Satellite TV channels to adhere to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) guidelines on advertisements of online gaming which contained specific Do's and Dont's for print and audio-visual advertisements of online gaming.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh