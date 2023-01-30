I&B Ministry Directs Private Channels To Undertake Public Service Broadcasting For 30 Mins A Day

MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory on the Obligation of Public Service Broadcasting, which needs the private broadcasters to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 minutes every day.

"Through the 'Advisory', the Ministry has clarified that the relevant content embedded in the programmes being telecast can be accounted for Public Service Broadcasting. It is also clarified that the content need not to be 30 minutes at a stretch and could be spread over smaller time slots and requires the broadcaster to submit a monthly report online on the Broadcast Seva Portal," read the statement.

According to the press release, the theme for the broadcasting should comprise of national importance and of social relevance, including, education and spread of literacy, agriculture and rural development, health and family welfare, science and technology, the welfare of women, welfare of the weaker sections of society, protection of the environment and of cultural heritage, and national integration.

"The 'Advisory' seeks to achieve the objective of Public Service Broadcasting by private satellite TV channels through voluntary compilance and self certification," said the statement.

Earlier this month, the ministry also issued an advisory to TV channels asking them to follow Programme Code laid under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The official statement issued guidelines to all the television channels against reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and the elderly in manners that grossly compromises on "good taste and decency".

The official notice was issued after the government observed the television channels showing videos taken from social media were broadcasted "without editorial discretion and modifications".

(With inputs from ANI)