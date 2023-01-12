I&B Ministry Cracks Down On Six YouTube Channels For Spreading Fake News

THE FACT Check Unit (FCU) of the Information and Broadcasting ministry on Thursday exposed six YouTube channels for spreading false information in the country.

In a series of tweets, the PIB (Press Information Bureau) fact-check unit released six separate Twitter threads to expose these channels, that have been attempting to spread fake news.

"This is the second such action from the Unit under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting where entire channels have been busted," wrote PIB in a statement.

According to the official statement, the six YouTube channels were found to be operating as part of a coordinated disinformation network, had nearly 20 lakh subscribers and their videos have been watched over 51 crore times.

.@MIB_India cracks down on fake news peddling YouTube Channels@PIBFactCheck exposes over a hundred videos on six channels that have monetized fake news; garnered over 50 crore views



Read details:https://t.co/vwYZ5QUWQ1



1/2 pic.twitter.com/UgTJsM3aLJ — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 12, 2023

Following are the details of these channels and the number of subscribers they have:

Nation TV - 5.75 lakh subscribers (21,09,87,523 views)

Sambaad TV- 10.9 lakh subscribers (17,31,51,998 views)

Sarokar Bharat- 21.1 thousand subscribers (45,00,971)

Nation 24- 25.4 thousand (43,37,729)

Swarnim Bharat- 6.07 thousand subscribers (10,13,013 views)

Samvaad Samachar- 3.48 lakh (11,93,05,103)

"The YouTube channels exposed by the PIB Fact Check unit spread fake news about the elections, proceedings in the Supreme Court and Parliament of India, functioning of the Government of India, etc. Examples include false claims regarding ban on Electronic Voting Machines, and false statements attributed to senior Constitutional functionaries including the Hon’ble President of India, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India," added the statement further.

The statement then mentioned that these channels are part of a fake news economy that thrives on monetization of fake news. "The channels use fake, clickbait and sensational thumbnails and images of television news anchors of TV Channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic and drive traffic to their channels in order to monetize the videos published by them," said the official statement.

According to the ministry, this is the second such action by PIB Fact Check Unit as it had earlier exposed three channels peddling fake news on December 20, 2022.