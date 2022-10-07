Influencer Bobby Kataria Surrenders In Dehradun's CJM Court, Gets Bail After Paying Personal Bond

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria, who made headlines because of his viral video of smoking in a plane finally surrendered in Dehradun court on Friday. The influencer reached Dehradun on Friday and surrendered in front of the CJM court. However, later the influencer was granted bail. Further, Kataria was released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 by the court.

Bobby has over 6 lakh followers on Instagram, and his video grabbed several eyes. Gurugram-based Bobby Kataria can be seen lighting up and smoking a cigarette inside a plane. As per the information, the video was shot in January in an Indigo-bound plane when the influencer was coming back from Dubai.

Apart from this video, the Uttarakhand police also found another video of the influencer where he can be seen eating and drinking alcohol as he blocked the road in Dehradun.

After both videos went viral, a case was registered against Bobby Kataria. In a tweet on its official handle, the Uttarakhand Police said that the Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar took cognizance of the video and filed cases against Kataria under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, on September 22, the influencer was granted anticipatory bail by a Delhi court in a case of allegedly smoking on an Indigo flight.

The bail was granted by the Principal District and Sessions Dharmesh Sharma, and they asked the influencer to join the office on September 27. As per the police, the influencer was on run ever since the case was registererd against him.

After the flight video went viral, even Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also condemned the act and tweeted "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."