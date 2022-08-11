Influencer Bobby Kataria In Trouble For 'Smoking Cigarette In Plane, Blocking Road To Drink Liquor'

Social media influencers these days resort to any type of tactics in order to gain views on their videos and increase their followers. A similar type of incident has landed a social media influencer into legal trouble. An old video of social media influencer Bobby Kataria, who has over 6 lakh followers on Instagram, has caused an outrage on the internet prompting legal actions against him.

In the video, widely shared online now, Gurugram-based Bobby Kataria can be seen lighting up and smoking a cigarette inside a plane. The video was said to be shot in January inside a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft when he was returning from Dubai. The video even grabbed the attention of Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who ordered a probe into the incident.

"Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour," Scindia tweeted. For the unversed, carrying matches or lighters on board aircraft is prohibited. Passengers have to undergo pre-boarding security checks before boarding the flights.

Meanwhile, the airline carrier, SpiceJet, in its response to the video said that the issue was probed, and necessary action was taken into the matter. The passenger was put on a No Flying list by the airline for 15 days in February this year, said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

"The matter had been investigated thoroughly in January 2022 when the video was brought to our notice and a complaint had been filed by the airline with the Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram. The video, the investigation had revealed, was shot on January 20 while passengers were boarding the flight SG 706 scheduled to operate from Dubai to Delhi," he said.

The airline said that the said passenger and his co-passengers shot the video on the 21st row when the cabin crew were occupied with completing the onboarding procedure. "None of the passengers or crew was aware of the act. The matter came to the airline's notice on January 24 through social media posts," it added.

Uttarakhand Police books Bobby Kataria for another video:

The Uttarakhand police on Thursday booked Kataria for another video in which he can be seen blocking the road in Dehradun and consuming liquor. The case was registered under section 342/336/290/510 IPC and 67 of the IT Act. In the video, Kataria can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and consuming alcohol. Shot by one of his aides, the video has background music playing which says, “Roads apne baap ki."

In a tweet on its official handle, the Uttarakhand Police said that the Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar took cognizance of the video and filed cases against Kataria under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.