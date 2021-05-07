The 81-year-old doctor was scheduled to return to the US in April second week but had to cancel his return after he tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted to the hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: World-renowned doctor for infectious diseases and an eminent professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey, Dr Rajendra Kapila, passed away in India last month on April 28, 20 days after he contracted the COVID-19 on April 8. Dr Rajendra Kapila was 81 years old and was considered a giant in the field of infectious diseases. He was admitted to Delhi's Shanti Mukund Hospital where he died.

Dr Rajendra Kapila was known for his extensive works against HIV-AIDS, in which he trained many people and practised at Rutgers University for almost 50 years. He had returned to India with his wife Dr Deepti Saxena-Kapila in the last week of March and stayed in Ghaziabad. The 81-year-old doctor was scheduled to return to the US in April second week but had to cancel his return after he tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted to the hospital.

His wife, Dr Deepti, as quoted by Hindustan Times said that she was working at a COVID-19 lab in New Jersey, however, maintained a hygienic atmosphere at home and did not contract the virus. “For the last one year I have been working at a Covid-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe environment at home,” Dr Deepti said adding, “It is ironic that we came to India for two weeks and he contracted it here.”

Dr Deepti also informed that Dr Rajendra Kapila had even received his two doses of Pfizer vaccine in the US before heading to India. Fully vaccinated people have a significantly lower risk of getting COVID-19 and an even lower risk of severe COVID-19. It's possible to die from the virus after being fully vaccinated, but it's exceptionally rare.

According to a message from the Rutgers University, Kapila, an MD and professor of medicine has for 50 years served as a “foundational pillar” of the New Jersey Medical School, the Martland Hospital and the University Hospital where “he provided care to tens of thousands of patients and trained numerous generations of medical students, residents and fellows.”

“A genuine giant in the field of infectious diseases, Dr Kapila was recognised worldwide and sought out for his legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing and treating the most complex infectious diseases,” the varsity said in a statement.

In a separate message on Twitter, Robert A Schwartz, a professor at Rutgers University and Member of the US Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS expressed condolences and praised Dr Rajendra Kapila.

He tweeted, “Condolences to the family of Rajendra Kapila, the Rutgers University, physician, and US Army veteran who advocated for the finest healthcare attainable for all. He will be remembered for his unmatched sagacity and conduct exemplarily of the AOA society motto.”

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan