Infant Dies Day After Attack By Stray Dog In Noida Apartment

A SEVEN-MONTH-OLD infant on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries after he was attacked by a stray dog in Noida's high-rise society yesterday. According to the police, the infant suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised for treatment. However, the infant succumbed to his injuries at the hospital today. According to the officials, the tragic incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 pm.

"The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept their child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured," ACP Rajneesh Verma said.

He further said the child was immediately rushed to Noida’s Yatharth Hospital where he had to go through surgery which was unsuccessful. The hospital is nearby to the place where he died while receiving treatment. The ACP said no complaint has been filed over the matter as it concerned a stray dog but the police have alerted agencies concerned to catch stray canines.

Meanwhile, residents of the society are agitated by this incident and they demanded Noida Authority take strict action in this matter. As per the residents, there are several stray dogs living in the basement of society and they are also being fed by the residents.

"Notably, this is not the first incident of a stray dog attacking someone in society as it happens every 3-4 months. We have complained about this to the Noida authority and to the AOA too, but they did not take any action," IndiaToday quoted a resident of Lotus Boulevard society as saying.

After the incident, the AOA Secretary of the society issued a statement, "AOA President has spoken to the Noida Authority and the entire govt machinery is aligned to sort this menace."