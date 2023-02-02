Indus Water Treaty 'Between Two Nations': India On World Bank's Stand

INDIA on Thursday took a swipe at the World Bank and questioned its decision to appoint a Court of Arbitration and a neutral expert under two different processes to solve the dispute between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Kishenganga and ratle hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I do not think they (World Bank) are in a position to interpret the treaty for us. It is a treaty between our two countries and our assessment of the treaty is that there is a provision of graded approach," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

In response to a question regarding the same, during a press brief, Bagchi said, "India's Indus Water Commissioner issued a notice on January 25 for the modification of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 to his Pakistani counterpart."

"This notice was issued with the intent to provide an opportunity to Pakistan to enter into government-to-government negotiations to rectify ongoing material breach of the treaty," he added.

Earlier this week, India issued a notice to Pakistan and sought a review and modification of the 62-year-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) for management of cross-border rivers following Islamabad's "intransigence" in handling disputes.

The notice came months after the World Bank announced appointing a neutral expert and a chair of Court of Arbitration to resolve the differences over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects.

However, New Delhi has been not been much pleased with the decision of appointment of the Court of Arbitration.

Bagchi also mentioned that India called upon Pakistan to notify a suitable date for the commencement of inter-state bilateral negotiations under article 12(III) of the treaty within 90 days.

"I am not aware of a response from Pakistan as yet. I am not aware of any response or comment by the World Bank," he said.

"I do not think they (World Bank) are in a position to interpret the treaty for us. It is a treaty between our two countries and our assessment of the treaty is that there is a provision of graded approach," added Bagchi.

He further informed that he is not aware if the World Bank has changed its position on the matter.

"I do not know whether the World Bank has changed its position on it," he said.

India has not cooperated with the Court of Arbitration.

According to the sources cited by PTI, under the pact, any dispute should be resolved under a three-stage approach. However, in the matter of Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects, the World Bank started two concurrent dispute redressal processes at the insistence of Pakistan which India felt was a breach of the IWT.

(With inputs from agency)