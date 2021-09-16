The woman, as per reports, was apparently shooting for an Instagram reel. She later uploaded the video on her Instagram account in which Shreya, dressed in black, can be seen running across the intersection of Rasoma square as she starts dancing on Woman by DojaCat.

Indore | Jagran News Desk: A female Instagram influencer landed herself in trouble after she was booked by police for dancing in the middle of a road in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The video of the woman, who has been identified as Shreya Kalra, has also gone viral on social media in which she could be seen while dancing at the intersection.



"Please do not break the rules - red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I'm dancing," she captioned her Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh Police had warned Shreya over the incident. However, she was served a notice on Wednesday after directions from state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.



"Zebra crossing has been misused in this video. The girl is also seen standing on the roof of a car, so the action will be taken against her," Indore Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Patidar said while speaking to news agency ANI.



Meanwhile, the video has garnered over 29,000 likes and above 1500 comments. Sherya is an active Instagram influencer with a following of 251K followers.



This is not the first time that an influencer has attempted to do bizarre acts and has landed themselves in trouble. Earlier, Iffy Khan, a Mumbai-based Instagram influencer, faked his own suicide in order to make a YouTube video and was later even arrested for the same.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen