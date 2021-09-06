Indore Crime News: The shop owner, who has been identified as Pintu Dubey, was killed amid an altercation over Rs 70 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday night.

Indore | Jagran News Desk: A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday night after two miscreants killed a shop owner amid an altercation over Rs 70 at the city's Ramchandranagar intersection. The victim, who has been identified as Pintu Dubey, was murdered using iron rods.

The Madhya Pradesh Police said that one of the accused, who has been identified as Pawan, had purchased a pack of cigarettes from Pintu's shop on Saturday, but had refused to pay for it that led to an argument between the two.

The next day at 8 pm, the Madhya Pradesh Police said, Pawar returned to the shop with his cousin and started vandalising it, leading to an altercation. During this fight, they allegedly hit Pintu with iron rods and stabbed him to death.

After the incident, the two accused, who were drunk, also attacked the adjoining shoe shop and assaulted its owner Vijay Solanki. They also attacked some passers-by and damaged few vehicles.

The video of the assault has also gone viral on social media where the two accused could be seen attacking passers-by and damaging vehicles. However, Jagran English cannot verify the veracity of the video.

"I have a shoe shop near Pintu's store. The accused had come on Saturday and refused to pay Rs 70 for a cigarette packet they purchased which led to a dispute between them. On Sunday, they returned and assaulted Pintu and vandalised his shop. They also attacked me, but I somehow managed to save my life," said Solanki while speaking to Nai Dunia.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prashant Chaubey said that the police reached the spot following the incident and took Pintu to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Chaubey said that one of the accused has been arrested while the search is on for Pawan.

"We have taken one of them into custody and search is on for the other. We are trying to arrest him at the earliest," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Jayant Rathore, as reported by NDTV.

