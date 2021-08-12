New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The country's cleanest city Indore has been proclaimed as the first "water plus" city of India under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday. He added that Indore, also known as commercial capital, has set an example for other cities in cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation.



"Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) Water+ certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue to bring glory to the state," Chouhan said in a tweet.



Swachh Survekshan is a part of a huge initiative of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Swachh Survekshan conducts an annual survey regarding cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation in different cities and towns of India.



On the other hand, the district collector of Indore Manish Singh informed that efforts have been made in order to achieve the "Water Plus" city tag. He said the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has tapped 1,746 public and 5,624 domestic sewer outfalls in 25 small and big nullahs under the guidelines issued by the Water plus Protocol of Swachh Survekshan. He also added that due to this step, no sewer line will be mixed with Indore’s Kanh and Saraswati River.



Pratibha Pal who is Indore's civic commissioner said that a total number of 7 sewerage treatment plants were constructed in the city which will help to remove contaminants and produce treated wastewater. About 110 million litres per day (MLD) treated water from seven of the plants is being used.



"According to the guidelines of Water plus Protocol, 147 special types of urinals were constructed in the city. Besides, the work of cleaning ponds, wells, and all water bodies has also been done," she added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen