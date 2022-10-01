Indore Becomes The Cleanest City For 6th Time In A Row

INDORE has been ranked as the cleanest city in India for the sixth time in a row, said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Saturday.

By Anushka Vats
Sat, 01 Oct 2022 05:54 PM IST
Minute Read
ANI image used for representation

"For the 6th time in a row, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards," said the statement as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Chhatisgarh has been ranked second under the category of 'Best Performing State' in Swachh Survekshan. The state's urban administration and labour minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya received the award at Talkatora stadium, New Delhi.

While speaking about the cleanliness drive, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022 ceremony said that, "Swachhata Survekshan today is the largest sanitation survey in the world, in 2016 it was started as a pilot project in 73 cities and now in 2022 more than 4,355 cities have taken part in it." "The cleanliness drive (Swachh Bharat Mission) that started 8 years ago as a government initiative is a mass movement today," he added.

Maharashtra meanwhile, has secured the third position in the list of the cleanest cities.

