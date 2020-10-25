Reiterating India's longstanding commitment for peace Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday India wants to end the ongoing standoff at Indo-China border

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Reiterating India's longstanding commitment for peace Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday India wants to end the ongoing standoff at Indo-China border but added that the country would not allow anyone take even an inch of its land.

"India wants that the Indo-China border tension should end & peace should be preserved. Also, I am confident that our army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land," ANI quoted the defence minister as saying. The senior BJP leader made the comments after performing shastra puja at Sukna War memorial, Darjeeling .

#WATCH India wants that the Indo-China border tension should end & peace should be preserved. Also, I am confident that our army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/1c9eFjN5Ny — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

Rajnath Singh worshiped weapons, equipment and armoured vehicles as a priest chanted prayers in Sanskrit. The priest ended the ceremony with prayers for "safety of India's borders".

The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Sikkim to take stock of the preparedness of the defence forces. He is accompanied by army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Rajnath Singh will also inaugurate a number of road projects and strategic bridges built for easy movement of troops and common citizens to border areas.

Earlier in the morning, the minister had extended his greetings to the nation on Dussehra. "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Vijayadashami. On this auspicious occasion today, I will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army and will also be present in the arms worship ceremony," he wrote.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha