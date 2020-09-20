the Indian Army has reportedly occupied six new major heights on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Easter Ladakh sector over the last three weeks.

"The Indian Army has occupied six new heights between August 29 and the second week of September. The new hill features being occupied by our troops include the Magar hill, Gurung Hill, Recehen La, Rezang La, Mokhpari and the dominating height over Chinese positions near Finger 4," news agency ANI quoted top government sources as saying.`

These hill features were lying dormant and the Indian Army had occupied them before the Chinese Army which was eyeing to sit on the dominating heights and now our troops have an edge over the adversary in those areas, they said.

Sources said the foiling of Chinese Army's attempts in occupying the heights led to the firing of bullets in the air on at least three occasions from the northern bank of Pangong to the southern bank of the lake.

The sources clarified that the Black Top and the Helmet Top hill features are on the Chinese side of the LAC while the heights occupied by the Indian side are on the LAC in Indian territory.

After the occupation of heights by the Indian Army, the Chinese Army has deployed around 3,000 additional troops of its combined arms brigade including its infantry and armoured troops near the Rezang la and Rechen La heights.

The Moldo garrison of the Chinese Army also has been fully activated with additional troops in the last few weeks by the People's Liberation Army.

After the Chinese aggression, the Indian security forces are working in close coordination and operations are being conducted under close monitoring of the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane. India and China have been engaged in major conflict near the Panging Tso lake and several other friction points from Sub Sector North to the Chushul area of Ladakh.

India also changed the rules of engagement of not using weapons during clashes with the Chinese after the PLA betrayed Indian soldiers in the Galwan valley and 20 Indian soldiers were killed there in June, this year.

