Indira Gandhi Misused Article 356 To Topple 50 State Govts: PM Modi's Fresh Salvo At Congress In RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit back at the Congress over allegations of Centre trying to topple non-BJP governments in states. PM Modi targeted the grand old party saying former prime minister Indira Gandhi had repeatedly misused Article 356 to dismiss elected governments in states. The Prime Minister was replying to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi said Congress misused Article 356, under which the Centre can direct control of a state if its government is unable to function according to Constitutional provisions. "Look at the history, which party and people in power misused Article 356 the most? Elected governments were toppled 90 times, who were those who did that? A Prime minister used Article 356 fifty times, and scored a half-century and that name is Indira Gandhi."

Citing instances where state governments were overturned during Congress' rule at Centre, PM Modi said, "In Kerala, Communist government was elected which wasn't liked by Pandit Nehru and was toppled."

The prime minister alleged that the Congress troubled all the regional leaders during its rule. "In Tamil Nadu too, governments of veterans like MGR and Karunanidhi were dismissed by Congress people. Sharad Pawar's government was toppled too. We have seen what happened with NTR when he was in the US for treatment and attempts were made to topple his government. This was the level of Congress' politics. They troubled every regional leader," said PM Modi.

Defending the BJP-led rule at the Centre, PM Modi said his government has stressed on "cooperative, competitive federalism" while also framing policies keeping in mind national progress and regional aspirations.

"We are accused of troubling the states. I have been the chief minister for a long time. I understand the meaning of federalism. We have stressed on cooperative, competitive federalism. We have kept in mind national progress in our policies and also regional aspirations. Those who are sitting in Opposition today, they had tampered with the rights of states," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also took potshots at Nehru-Gandhi family over several schemes and places named after their members and asked "why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname". "Some had problems with the names of schemes of govt and Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 government schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family's name...I don't understand why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname, what's the fear & shame?" he said.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed constant sloganeering by opposition members during PM Modi's speech. The Opposition, led by Congress, has demanded a probe into the corruption allegations made by a Hindenburg report against India's Adani Group. The Upper House echoed with slogans of 'Modi Adani bhai bhai. Desh bech ke khayi malai'.