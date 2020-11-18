Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary 2020: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the country's first and only female Prime Minister, have a look at some inspiring and motivational quotes written by her.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi popularly known as Indira Gandhi was an Indian politician who served as the first and the only female Prime Minister of the country so far. Mrs Gandhi is considered as one of the most powerful Prime Ministers in Indian history. She was the supreme and central figure of the Indian National Congress during her tenure. Indira Gandhi's campaigns and speeches won millions of hearts. Here are some inspiration and motivation quotes given by the former Prime Minister of our country.

Quotes

1. My grandfather once told me that there were two kinds of people; those who do the work and those who take the credit. He told me to try to be in the first group; there was much less competition.

2. I have lived a long life, and I am proud that I spend the whole of my life in the service of my people. I am only proud of this and nothing else. I shall continue to serve until my last breath, and when I die, I can say, that every drop of my blood will invigorate India and strengthen it.

3. Winning or losing of the election is less important than strengthening the country.

4. I think basically I'm lazy, but I have a housewife's mentality when I go about my job.

5. Ability is not always gauged by examination.

6. The power to question is the basis of all human progress.

7. We have to prove to the disinherited majority of the world that ecology and conservation will not work against their interest but will bring an improvement in their lives.

8. There is not love where there is no will.

9. This is why we feel that democracy's important: because democracy allows you to have small explosions and therefore avoid the bigger explosions.

10. Have a bias toward action - let's see something happen now. You can break that big plan into small steps and take the first step right away.

11. I am not a person to be pressured - by anybody or any nation.

12. Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood... will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.

13. The environmental problems of developing countries are not the side effects of excessive industrialisation but reflect the inadequacy of development.

14. On the one hand, the rich look askance at our continuing poverty - on the other, they warn us against their own methods.

15. We do not wish to impoverish the environment any further, and yet we cannot for a moment forget the grim poverty of large numbers of people. Are not poverty and need the greatest polluters?

16. I've never turned to anybody for advice and counsel. Even when I was a very small child, I had to stand on my feet because of the circumstances of those times, and somehow, the circumstances have remained more or less the same. I have to take my own decisions.

17. All the people who fought for freedom were my heroes. I mean, that was the sort of story I liked reading... freedom struggles and so on.

18. You can't shake hands with a clenched fist.

19. People tend to forget their duties but remember their rights.

20. My father was a statesman, I am a political woman. My father was a saint. I am not.

