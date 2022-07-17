IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Pakistan's Karachi After Technical Snag

An IndiGo flight, which was travelling from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Hyderabad, on Sunday was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the pilots detected a technical defect in the aircraft. In a statement, officials said they are examining the technical defect, adding that another aircraft has been sent to Karachi for the stranded passengers.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," IndiGo said in a release.

This is second Indian aircraft that made an emergency landing in Karachi in the last two weeks. Earlier this month, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight was diverted to Karachi after a technical snag. Later, the airline said no one was injured and the flight safely landed at the Karachi Airport.

"No emergency was declared and aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," the company had said.

That incident immediately drew the attention of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which initiated a probe. It must be noted that several SpiceJet flights have reported technical snags, drawing attention of the DGCA and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

The DGCA also issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet over the failure to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services. However, despite this, SpiceJet's occupancy rate has remained high in July.

As per the airline, its occupancy rate, also called passenger load factor (PLF), was above 80 per cent between July 1 and July 11. "I am grateful for the faith and trust that our passengers have shown," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, said earlier.