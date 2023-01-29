Indigo Passenger Tries Removing Cover Of Emergency Exit Mid-Air; Booked

AN INDIGO passenger travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai has been booked after he tried removing the cover of the emergency exit mid-air on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

"A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 5274 from Nagpur to Mumbai, allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing," IndiGo said.

The airline company mentioned that there was no major security lapse at the time of landing, adding that the crew onboard alerted the captain after noticing the violation and the passenger was appropriately cautioned.

Soon after the incident, Indigo filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the local police station against the passenger for violating security norms.

"An FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing," read the Indigo statement.

Earlier this month, a molestation case of an air hostess on the Delhi to Patna Indigo flight was also brought to the notice. Reportedly, three passengers have been accused in this case.

Last year, on December 10, a passenger on an Indigo flight created a scare and panic among fellow passengers when he opened the emergency door on December 10, 2022. The flight was on its way from Chennai to Trivandrum.

A probe was ordered by DGCA into the incident.

"The incident happened on December 10 on Indigo flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. On Dec 10, 2022, a passenger opened an emergency door in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurization checks soon after. The incident created panic among passengers and the flight took off after a safety check," said the DGCA official.

(With inputs from ANI)