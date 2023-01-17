IndiGo Passenger Accidentally Opened Emergency Exit Of Chennai-Tiruchirapalli Flight

In a latest incident of mishap on a flight that has come to light, a passenger had accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane in December. The incident occurred after the passenger boarded the flight at Chennai airport. However, the aircraft was on the ground and the safety of the passengers was not compromised, an official said.

The aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks before it flew to Tiruchirapalli and the event was duly reported, PTI reported, citing a senior official at aviation regulator DGCA.

The airlines issued a statement on Tuesday and said the incident occurred on December 10, 2022. It said a passenger travelling on flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process.

"The passenger immediately apologised for the action. As per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure," it said.

The Right Hand emergency exit was accidently opened by a passenger while the aircraft was on ground, the DGCA official said.



"The crew took note and resultantly, all appropriate airworthiness action such as reinstalling of door, pressurization check etc were carried out before the release of the aircraft for departure. No safety was compromised," the official added.

In the past few day, several incidents of mishaps and unruly behaviour by passengers have been reported. Among these were two instances of passengers peeing mid-air, and a rough argument between an air-passenger and one of the crew members of an IndiGo flight.

Taking note of instances of unruly behaviour of air passengers where pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions, DGCA recently asked the heads of operations of the airlines to sensitise pilots, cabin crew and Director-in-flight services of their respective airlines on handling of unruly passengers through appropriate means.

