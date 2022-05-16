New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's Aviation regulator DGCA Monday said it has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo after it found inappropriate handling of passengers by the airline staff and violations of regulations at the Ranchi airport on May 7. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inquiry was found thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations.

The airline had said on May 9 that the boy was denied boarding as he was "visibly in panic".The fact-finding committee formed by DGCA to probe the incident has submitted its report on Monday.

The statement released by DGCA reads that a fact-finding enquiry was ordered by DGCA into the unfortunate event of denying boarding to a special child along with the family at Ranchi Airport by Indigo Airline on May 7, 2022.

The committee has submitted its report. The proceedings of the committee were partly held in the open and partly in-camera as per the request of the affected family, it reads.

"The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations,” it mentioned.

In view of this, it has been decided to issue a show-cause notice to the airline through its authorised representative to explain why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances, it said.

"To meet the ends of justice, the airline has been provided with an opportunity for a personal hearing as well as for making written submissions in the next ten days from today i.e. till May 26, 2022. After hearing their submissions, appropriate action as per law would be taken," it added.

Earlier on May 7, staff of Indigo airlines had barred a specially-abled child accompanied by parents from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in "a state of panic", following which the aviation regulator DGCA had ordered a probe.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh