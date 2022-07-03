IndiGo Flights Face Massive Delays Across Country; DGCA Seeks Explanation

Several Indigo flights have been delayed across the nation after there was a shortage in availability of crew members, as per news agency ANI.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought clarification behind the massive flight delays nationwide, DGCA officials told ANI.

Several IndiGo flights across the country delayed after the non-availability of crew members. pic.twitter.com/8km8evAQY1 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, as per an ET Now report, over 900 IndiGo Airline flights on Saturday, July 2nd were crippled during the day with the company witnessing its worst on-time performance. According to the report, the budget carries operates around 1600 flights on a daily basis, over 50% of which faced timing issues on Saturday.

As per other media reports, it seems that the flight crew members are unhappy over a couple of pay cuts since the Covid-19 pandemic.

A significant number of crew members took sick leave and went for Air India's recruitment drive, reported news agency PTI.

"The phase-2 of Air India's recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday and the majority of IndiGo's cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it," an industry official told PTI.

Meanwhile, this on-time performance of the budget carrier may have seen its lowest with the ministry putting IndiGo's figures at 45.2 per cent – at the bottom of the list.